288 Police Officers Decorated In Anambra

By Okey Maduforo Awka

Anambra Police Commissioner Aderemi Adeoye this Monday decorated 288 police officers promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (11).

According to the release by the Police Public Relations Officer DSP Tochukwu Ikenga the decorated officers were promoted by the Acting Inspector General of Police Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun adding that the decoration by the Commissioner was on behalf of the IGP.

“This decoration is sequel to approval by the Police Service Commission for the promotion of the Police Officers on the recommendation of the Inspector-General of Police * Acting IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM”

“CP Adeoye* during the decoration ceremony congratulated the newly promoted officers and urged them to rededicate themselves to duty and reciprocate the recognition by putting more effort into protecting the citizenry and securing the State”

The Commissioner expressed appreciation to the IGP for making the welfare of personnel a top priority on his agenda. He assured Anambra’ that the Command under his watch will continue to serve and protect the citizens with integrity.

CP Adeoye noted that it was symbolic that on his 33rd day in office as the 33rd Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, fate has trusted the responsibility on him to decorate these 288 newly promoted officers” he said.