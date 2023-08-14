No ministry is greater than other, Bala Mohammed tasks appointed Commissioners

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has charged the newly appointed Commissioner’s that no any ministry is greater than the other in his administration.

The governor has made this abundantly clear during the swearing in of 24 newly appointed executive council members Monday at Exco Chamber Government House Monday in Bauchi, saying that his leadership would be based on knowledge and performance.

He explained that the Commissioner’s were appointed based on their competence, track record of performances in the passed and expected more from them to assist him to accomplished the tasks ahead by making the State greater.

The Chairman of the PDP Governor’s Forum said “I expected you to come up with your road map and plans to hit the ground as quickly as possible considering the high demand and expectations by the generality of the good people of the state.

Mohammed emphasised that his second term tenure in office will be performance drive, that each Commissioner would be assess on quarterly basis, key performance indicators would going to be develop as a yardstick to use in measuring the performance of every Commissioner.

Adding that, every Commissioner is expected to signed a contract with the governor that is going to deliver on those key performance indicators and end of every quarter we will assess best on what he/she done and submitted report to the Governor.

In a related development, three additional ministry were being created they’re Ministry for Higher Education, ministry for Internal Security and Home Affairs and Ministry for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management respectively.

Our correspondent also reports that six Commissioner’s out of the 21 were returnee from the former cabinet dissolved in his first tenure from 2019 to 2023.

The event witnessed high profile personalities including party stakeholders, politicians, families and beloved ones grace the occasion.