You are a ‘Disgrace’ to ‘Kumo’ …patriotic youth appeal to Tinubu not to tip Ambassador  Hajara any appointment

By Mohamed Idris

As Nigerians continue to see the line of cabinets president Tinubu will present to the national assembly for screening and subsequent confirmation for various opportunities at the federal level especially the ministerial position that remain the juiciest dram place for easy accumulation of wealth through proxy and other deceptive techniques, the group of concerned patriots youth in Gombe under the umbrella of Yiwa kai Development Organisation, appeal to president of Nigeria, Mr. Tinubu not to consider the sleepless pretender Dr. Hajara Ibrahim Salim, the incumbent envoy to Malaysia.

The appeal was made over the weekend send to this medium by the Chairman of the Forum Adamu Umar Kumo, opined that, Gombe state contributed significantly to the coming of Tinubu to power hoping that competent would be consider to represent its people at the national level not a chameleon pretender Dr. Hajara who wasted years of misrepresentation to Nigeria not even the Kumo she held from.

Comrade Umar, further said “ we are aware of her movement from length and breadth of Abuja now after accumulating wealth of Nigerians in Malaysia whose image has drastically fall to the lowest ebb during her stewardship and the lackadaisical attitude she’s displaying outside Nigeria than protecting the interest of the country, until the recent victory of the APC which is she hobnobbing for ministerial slot”.

It may amaze president Tinubu to know that, “Dr Hajara neither visits Kumo nor Gombe since her appointment as envoy to Malaysia despite enjoying the state’ slot at the federal level, in fact, she is suffering from catastrophic political dyslexia, that is why she is fooling herself with same deceptive mechanism trying to convince the first lady of Nigeria, Her Excellency, Senator Remi Tinubu to support her single benefitted ambition based on gender equity at the peril of Gombe”. We can swear with the holy book “ Dr Hajara Ibrahim Salim id not in anywhere supported the victory lof APC in thelast general elections, instead she supported the PDP based on privy collateral until now she want to leapfrog competent people of Gombe”.

Umar, urged relevant stake holders to join force with them to stop the busy-body canary from clinching further federal slot in the Tinubu’s Government, because she don’t know her APC’s Local government chairman name not to talk of the secretariat or the party structure she condemned several times as Gormless.

