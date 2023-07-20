20 Trapped As Hotel Collapses In Abuja [Daily Trust]

No fewer than 20 persons are feared trapped in the rubble of a four-storey hotel building which collapsed on Monday in Dape, Life Camp, Abuja.

Daily Trust gathered that the hotel is owned by Summit Villa Hotel Services.

The building, which is under construction, is located in a swampy area called Dape near Berger Clinic and was said to have collapsed as a result of substandard materials, according to eyewitnesses’ accounts.

A rescue team from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is already at the scene to commence rescue operations.

The Head of Operations of the FCT Fire Service, Amiola Adebayo, has also confirmed the incident, adding that rescue operations had started.