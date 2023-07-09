Senator Umeh Now a Varsity Chancellor

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial Zone, Senator Dr. Victor Umeh has been appointed the Chancellor of the Tansian University Umunya, Anambra State.

The Board of Trustees of the University, announced appointment over the weekend during a courtesy visit to Senator Umeh at his hometown, Aguluzigbo, Anaocha Local Government Area of the State.

Announcing the appointment, the University’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Eugene Okoye Nwadialor who led some members the Board of Trustees, said Umeh was chosen based on his enviable track records, leadership qualities, Integrity and commitment to the development of Education in Nigeria. He revealed that Umeh had been part of the University and was one of the first Honorary Degree Awardees of the institution.

According to him, after resolving to create and appoint a worthy son of the soil into the post of a Chancellor, the Board did a thorough search and found Chief Umeh as most qualify, considering his commitment, doggedness, and wisdom, which they believe, can go a long way in taking University to an enviable and expected heights.

In his acceptance speech, Senator Umeh thanked the Board and the entire Management of the University for finding him worthy of the prestigious appointment, even as he assured of his total commitment in the discharge of his responsibilities.

Related