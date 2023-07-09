Mixed reactions trails Governor Namadi’s appointees

Advertisement

By SULE TAHIR, DUTSE.

Mixed reactions trials in the media by some top APC echelon’s, the opposition, among others whereby politicians share their views regarding a list of sixteen nominees of Governor Namadi as Commissioners.

At a time when other’s are crumble over Governor Umar Namadi’s Commissioner nominee’s as they are of devoid of public acceptance, saying there is urgent need such list be reverted back for reconsideration by Governor Danmodi others complain of marginalization.

Investigation by our reporter has reliably gathered that passage of the nominee’s to the State of Assembly for screening has generated a heated debate that the returned of the immediate past Commissioner’s was in proper since five amongst them were accused if being the worst performing Commissioner’s in their respective Ministries.

Comrade Bala Dutse lamented that our argument was why bringing them back don’t we have other competent personnel who can do the job, he queried.

Speaking in the same vein, Shehu Katanga caution Governor Umar Namadi to avoid a situation of lopsided appointments or appointments for some few elements

While commending Governor (Mallam) Danmodi’s wide popularity and acceptance, it is also good that HE acts by public expectations and confidence to buttress the belief, that Mallam is up to the task and ready to change Jigawa state for the better

Other politicians interviewed were opined that the recently released political appointees in the executive council are not people-oriented.

They sited example as saying sacred cows LGA’s of Ringim, Gumel, Kazaure, Hadejia, and Birnin Kudu are much given undue favoritism with more slots than what the law guarantees at this stage, thereby decried of marginalization of other Local government areas on whose community dedication are far above those favoured.

Similarly Malam Rabiu Karitsalle from Taura LGA in the state, has also faulted Governor, Malam Umar Namadi Danmodi over the list of 16 commissioner nominees sent to the state Assembly for screening.

Taura who is a Dutse based APC Chieftain while briefing the press in Dutse stated The list contradicted section 14(4) of the Nigerian constitution.

According to Taura, the recent released list of commissioner nominees by Governor Namadi is bereft of majority representation by APC and the state in general.

According to him, “The nomination of commissioners has flagrantly violated section 14(4) of the Nigerian constitution as amended.

He said the list manifestly is seen to have favoured some LGAs of Jigawa state that have two slots whereas some more politically influential LGAs were left with nothing”.

