Release Mmesoma for Counselling and Psycho Therapy — Soludo Directs School Principal

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo has order the immediate handover of the girl with controversial JAMB result, Miss Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma, to a professor of clinical psychology for psychological counselling and therapy.

The Public Relations Officer of the State’s Ministry of Education, Mr. Nnaemeka Egwuonwu made this known in a statement issued to newsmen on Sunday.

According to him, the Governor gave the directive in a letter to the Principal of Anglican Girls Secondary School, Nnewi (Mmesoma’s former school). He said the Governor also directed that Mmesoma be handed over to the State Guidance Counselor.

Mr. Egwuonwu said the Governor’s directive was in line with the recommendations of the Panel of Enquiry that was set up by the State Government to investigate the controversy trailing the UTME results of the 16-year-old girl.

The statement read: “The Governor of Anambra State Prof Chukwuma Soludo has directed that, Mmesomma Joy Ejikeme be handed over to the State Guidance Counselor.

“In a letter to the Principal of Anglican Girls Secondary School Nnewi, Gov. Soludo further directed the immediate commencement of psychological counseling and therapy session for Mmesomma, who had on Thursday 6th July 2023 admitted that she manipulated the fake results she she had been parading.

“In the letter signed by the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, Gov. Soludo directed the handing over of Mmesomma to a Professor of Clinical Psychology.

“The directive is in line with one of the recommendations of the Committee set up by Anambra State Government to investigate the matter, following the parading of the fake results which elicited interests and generated controversy and misgivings the general public.”

