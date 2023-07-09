Who will consolidate the lofty programs of Governor Bala Mohamed  1? – By Umar Usman Duguri

Advertisement

29th May, 2023 set another mile stone for Senator Bala Mohamed for taken oath of office for the second term as duly elected civilian Governor of one of the most populous state in Nigeria, Bauchi state after another similar landslide victory against team of frustrated and expired politicians who did not add an iota of value to the state they over the years benefited from it.

The election has sharpened as well as shines the lovers and the perceived enemies’ of the state who team up to topple the government without open-fathomable elucidation, expect; what many indigenes of the state described as envy, jealousness and desire to accumulates wealth at the peril of the masses. The system were overheated, tension and fear of eventualities were raised in an attempt to foil a governor who was helpless from the elites unless the convinced and satisfied people of Bauchi state that largely assembled themselves to payback the respect for the elders, traditional institutions, religious leaders , trade unions and security outfits in the state.

With passion and determination, Governor Bala Mohamed come up with Bauchi urban Renewal projects which comprises of vital economic blueprint to restore the fading glory of the state. The urban renewal project according the governor during his first tenure would set a yardstick for the development of the state. The 2500 mass housing projects that cut across the three senatorial districts of the state, the educational revolution that saw massive transformation and the healthcare improvement plus adequate provision of basic tools.

With the developmental feats achieved by the governor, none of his first commissioners and advisers stood filmy to protects the interest of the governor during the election time, proved to that is how they massively failed to deliver their electoral wards, starting from the two SSGs he appointed despite much criticisms from various political angles , the three sequential unproductive chief of Staffs he appointed, through ungrateful commissioners and advisers who are pompous, rude and crude to people not to talk of the immediate commissioner for women affairs who achieved nothing, if thorough investigation would be established, definitely she will be prosecuted in the court of law. The executive secretary of the Muslim pilgrims welfare board Sheikh Abdulrahman who disappointed hundreds of intending pilgrims who had paid their money far-back two to three years until left in disarray as alleged preferential treatment for some people who came on political sponsorship. Zaharadeen Shehu, is among the victim of the preferential treatment, he told newsmen, that he paid in legitimate money to perform the religious obligation timely and was patiently enough to be airlifted to perform the Hajj exercise, all of a sudden he found himself in Bauchi state, left without tangible reason the commissioner of youths and sport who can hardly mention names of head couches of the various sporting, the commissioner for commerce Zainab whose period investigated the ICPC, the college of health technology loose it trademark as one of the best institution that produces potential health personnel due to lackadaisical attitudes of the provost and a seemingly compromised system, above all is his alleged anti-party activities in the reelection bid of governor Bala Mohamed in anticipation for another political appointment, this why various groups appealed to Governor Bala Mohamed to order for forensic auditing of the school’s activities as mindboggling issues would unveil itself.

Over the years, the governor expanded billion of naira to support farmers, amid late provision and sales’ to the public. The lacuna surrounding the whole process disbursement need to be overhaul by patriots rather than those angling for self-enrichment against the demand of the public. The progressed recorded under review was the multiple effort by the governor himself to actualize by agricultural revolution after realizing the significant of farming to the economy of the state.

Governor Bala Mohamed assume office with the pledged to revive the ailing industries in the state which includes; the Bauchi meat factory, Alind Nigeria, the fertilizer blending company etc. commendably, the government invested a lot but the mangers remained unfocused about the progress rather than accumulating wealth for self-enrichment, which saw them building mansions and driving luxurious cars while their industries were left in comatose. Though, governor Bala Mohamed has done his part by adequate funding of all the existing companies in the state but the captains doesn’t care the stare development, especially the meat company which is performing far below average bench mark against its capacity of hundreds slaughtering at least 250 castles. Governor Bala Mohamed should replace the present general manager Kabiru labaran Makera, who is an accountant by profession should be replace with professional veterinarian to change the narrative of the company for optimum result and advisedly, the federal government home grown school feeding program which the company partners’ in the area of beef supply should be thoroughly review to ascertain the loopholes’ and the strength of the company.

For the first time local government autonomies were given to the local government chairmen of Bauchi state. sadly, all the elected chairmen abused their positions whilst embracing lavish life style at the peril of the masses, they turned to be millionaires building masons while some have edifice etc. only left the locals’ in hardship and quagmire for survival. People with proven integrity need to be appointed as caretakers pending the next local government election they may pave way for credible and godly people to charge the local government affairs of the state.

The massive corrupt officials, the government was able to flush out of the system indicates the governors commitment to set a paradigm shift in the state he prepared to develop for the future citizens. The dirty deals going on in the state treasury need to be look into to consolidate the goals of the government. The present leadership of the state treasury should be transfer to relevant organizations n the state because they are making the government unpopular in the heart of many aggrieved civil servants who consistently experience salary, pensions and other entitlements. 90% of the treasury leadership are not sincere and their loyalty to the government is questionable, majority of them worked against the victory of the government t in the just concluded election.

The state specialist hospital has turned to be a dead zone hospital, the management has allegedly contributed to the destruction of the multibillion naira less than two decade hospital, and 85% of the work force has reduced to its lowest ebb. The health assurance of patients was compromised just like the facilities installed were whisked away due to lackadaisical of the chief Medical director. The revenue generated for the development of the hospital has turned to be personal income for the corrupt managers some have private business empires. Governor Bala Mohamed should use his vast recognize experience to change the leadership and hold the incumbent responsible for the decay of the hospital desires investing millions of naira in the last four years plus the inherited compromised structures.

