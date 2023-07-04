NASS elect Officers, Umahi Is New Deputy Majority Leader

The both houses of the National Assembly have elected their respective Officers and leaders today.

With new leaders, National Assembly is set to receive list of ministerial nominees…

SENATE

*Opeyemi Bamidele*

Senate Majority Leader

*David Umahi*

Deputy Majority Leader

*Mohammed Ali Ndume*

Senate Majority Whip

*Lola Ashiru*

Deputy Majority Whip

HOUSE OF REPS

* Minority Leader – Kingsley Chinda, PDP Rivers (SS)

* Minority Whip – Ali Isa, PDP Gombe (NE)

* Deputy Minority Leader – Ozodinobi George, LP Anambra (SE)

* Deputy Minority Whip – Aliyu Madaki, NNPP Kano (NW)

* Majority Leader – Julius Ihonvbere, APC Edo (SS)

* Majority Whip – Bello Kumo, APC Gombe (NE)

* Deputy Majority Leader – Halims Abdullahi, APC Kogi (NC)

* Deputy Majority Whip – Adewunmi Onanuga Mrs, APC Ogun (SW)