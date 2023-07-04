BREAKING: N’Assembly Serjeant-at-arms Barred Journalists From Covering Plenary

Advertisement

By Lateef Taiwo

The Security arm of the National Assembly known as the Serjeant-at-arms prevented accredited journalists from different media organisations from covering the Senate plenary on Tuesday.

One of their operatives with a name tag, Dengi, insisted that he would not allow any journalist from accessing the gallery of the hallowed chamber.

Attempts to let him know why journalists should cover the open plenary fell on deaf ears as the overzealous security operative locked the door to the gallery and walked away.

…Details later

