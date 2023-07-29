‘It’s A Shame, Simon Ekpa Remains The Real Governor Of South-East’ – Senate President Akpabio Speaks Tough

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The Senate President, His Excellency Godswill Akpabio has described the Prime Minister of Biafra Government in Exile, Mazi Simon Ekpa as the real governor of the Entire Southeast.

Speaking at the Senate, Akpabio bemoaned a situation where the governors of the entire Southeast states obey the Sit-at-Home Ordered by Biafra Government in Exile led by Simon Ekpa.

Meanwhile Simon Ekpa has dismissed a letter purportedly written by the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu ordering end to Sit-at-Home Protest in the region.

Ekpa said the letter is fake and the hand work of enemies of Biafra. In a press release via his verified Twitter handle Ekpa said the two weeks Sit-at-Home is non negotiable and only Nnamdi Kanu’s Release Will stop the civil disobedience protests.

