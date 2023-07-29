Joy As Soludo Terminates Road Contract Over Contractor’s Underperformance

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, took decisive action on Saturday, July 29, 2023, as he angrily terminated the contract of TEC Engineering Nig Ltd for their negligence, underperformance, and lack of capacity in delivering the construction of the 2.17km Niger Street road, Fegge, along with a 1.1 km flood control channel in Onitsha South Local Government Area of the State.

During an unannounced visit to the site, the Governor was dismayed by the lack of progress and numerous complaints from the people about the contractor’s inefficiency.

He said, “I have gone to many sites, and it is only on this site that the people, in fact, everybody is complaining that you are useless, you are doing nothing and you have not been doing the job; and it is only today that you know the governor is going to come, that is when you have come to do something.”

The Governor promptly terminated the contract, instructing TEC Engineering Nig Ltd to refund whatever is necessary and immediately leave the site. He also emphasized that a new contractor would be deployed to complete the project, ensuring that the road and flood control channel are constructed to the highest standard and in a timely manner.

His word: “The contract is over. Go and determined whatever it is you need to refund back to us, and do that immediately. We are deploying another contractor to this site. I am sorry, you can pack your things and leave; we are deploying a new contractor here.”

The masses were thrown into joy as a result of the Governor’s action, and they hailed him for decisively terminating the contract with the slow contractor. The people expressed their appreciation for the Governor’s commitment to ensuring the timely completion of the road project, which is vital for their community’s development and well-being. With a new contractor set to be deployed, the hopes for a swift and successful completion of the road and flood control channel project are now reignited.

