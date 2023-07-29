Anambra Police Commissioner Reiterates Warning Against Human Rights Violation

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Police Commissioner, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has reiterated his warning against violation of human rights and any other form of unprofessionalism among the officers of the Command, even as he also re-advocated the need for upholding professional conducts among the officers.

CP Adeoye gave the advice over the weekend when he led a patrol along the various nooks and crannies of the State. The formidable patrol team comprised Police Mobile Force and Police Counter Terrorist Unit of the State; while the areas covered during the patrol include Enugwu-Ukwu, Abagana, Eziowelle, Ojoto, Oba, Ichi, Nnewi, Ichida, Igbo Ukwu, Ekwulobia, Nanka, Agulu and Nise, before terminating in Awka the State Capital.

According to a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer in the State, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, the CP also paid a surprise visit to some Area Command Headquarters, Central Police Stations, and Divisional Headquarters, during the patrol.

The statement reads in part: “In Nnewi the Commissioner paid surprise visits to Area Command Headquarters, CPS Nnewi and Otolo Divisional Headquarters. Despite the odd hour, the Commissioner was impressed that he met the Area Commander and both DPOs at their duty posts and in full uniform.

“He commended their dedication to duty and urged them to maintain such high standards.

“During the visit the Commissioner visited the cells in all the formations and was pleased to observe that only few suspects were in detention and none had overstayed.

“He asked other Commanders and DPOs to emulate these officers, even as he vowed that violation of human rights would not be tolerated under his watch.”

