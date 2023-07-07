Former Ganduje’s commissioner, others arrested over an alleged N1bn fraud in Kano

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission has arrested and detained former governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s commissioner for works and Infrastructure, Idris Wada Saleh, and five others over an alleged N1 billion fraud.

An Impeaceble sources close to the commission stated the detained commissioner was arrested alongside the Permanent Secretary of Public Procurement Bureau, Mustapha Madaki Huguma, as well as the director of finance and director of research and planning, on Monday evening.

They were accused of withdrawing about N1 billion for 30 road and drainage rehabilitation projects that were never completed.