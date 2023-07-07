By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Senator representing Anambra South, Ifeanyi Ubah, has told a Biafran agitator, Simon Ekpa, Head of Auto Pilot Faction of IPOB, to take his sit-at-home campaign to his home state of Ebonyi and leave Anambra State out of it.

It could be recalled that last week, Ekpa ordered the South East states to embark on a sit-at-home exercise to protest the continued detention of erstwhile leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

But Ubah says the move is detrimental to Anambra indegenes and has warned Ekpa to stay off Anambra indigenes.

“We have observed the sit-at-home for nearly two years now and every Monday, all business activity in our state is paralysed,” Ubah said on Monday, July 3 during an interview on Channels Television.

“Because of that, we the stakeholders of my senatorial district have come to a conclusion that it’s time for us to open our businesses on Monday.”

“Some people who are not residents of our zone or even in the country have used this sit-at-home to create fear in people and, at the same time, are making money and impoverishing our people. It is time for us to move on,” the senator said.

“I have heard from one Simon Ekpa, this is a warning Simon, for 17 good times you have mentioned Ifeanyi Ubah and I did not reply to you. You have been seeking my attention for 17 good times and I am answering you today, never ever mention Ifeanyi Ubah or Nnewi again.

“Your state Ebonyi is APC state and you have never one day mentioned your state Ebonyi. Ebonyi does not observe sit-at-home, you are in Finland contesting for councillorship or whatever, and you go to your job on Mondays but you want to deprive people because you have communication gadgets, you have the internet to run propaganda.

“I am elected officer of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and I represent the people of Anambra South. To you Simon Ekpa and your co-travellers, for anyone of you to mention sit-at-home again, you will start preaching the sit-at-home from Ebonyi before you continue to mention Anambra State and Enugu.

“I am telling you Simon Ekpa, be careful, I won’t say more than this, you have mentioned me 17 times and I’m going to reply once, Try me you will see.”

However, apart from Ebonyi State, business activities are not disrupted by the Sit-at-home threat in other south east states like Imo, Abia, Anambra and Enugu.

In Imo and Anambra, education institutions, hospitals, supermarkets as well as government cooperate Offices were Shutdown on Monday in respect to the Sit-at-home threat, including security checkpoints were left with no uniform personnel.

In Enugu, suspected Armed men who was Accused of enforcing the Sit-at-home order, Kidnapped Many Residents of the State.

Newsmen, reported that unknown gunmen kidnapped several residents on the Opi/Nsukka/Ugwuogo road in Enugu State, as indiscriminate gunfire were reported at New Market, Shoprite, and Independent Layout.

No record of gunshots nor crisis in Aba and the entire Abia State which could be currently describe as the most peaceful state in the East, a State of Origin to the the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi kanu.

However, commercial activities have commenced in the Eastern States. residents are going about their respective businesses against the purported Sit-at-home threat Purportedly announced by Simon Ikpa.