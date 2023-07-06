Awka Residents Testify of Improved Power Supply, Commissioner Gives Credit to Soludo

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Residents of of Awka the capital city of Anambra State have commended the state government for the improved electricity supply recorded in the State over the last few months.

The commendations were given when this reporter, Izunna Okafor, toured some parts of Awka to assess the views of the residents on the regularity of electricity supply in recent time.

In their separate remarks, some of the residents interviewed, including Mr. Ignatius Ezeh, who lives at the Paradise Hostel in Okpuno; Miss Blessing Nnakaenyi, who lives around the Iyiagu Estate, and Dr. Kingsley Onuora from Nodu, said they had recently begun to enjoy constant electricity like never before.

The residents, who attested that they now enjoy about 22-hour power supply on the average on daily basis, said they never believed that such constant power supply could be possible in Nigeria, as such was only associated with developed countries of the world.

While describing the recent improvement as a testament that Awka is gradually gaining the befitting status of a capital city, as other parts of the State also develop at commendable paces; the residents showered praises on Anambra State Government, while also calling for more of such sustained developmental efforts.

On their own parts, a laundry shop owner at Ifite village, Mr. Benjamin Okoli, and a business center owner at Emma Nnaemeka Street, Mr. Silas Abosi; and a cyber café operator at Ezenwa Plaza, Eke Awka Market, all said the improved power supply had enhanced the growth of their businesses through the reduction of their daily operational costs and the increment of their revenues, among other benefits.

While underscoring the importance of constant power supply as one of the major of drivers of economic development in every society, the trio, who recalled their past ugly experiences as electricity users, said they now feel happy paying their electricity bills every month

They also commended the management of the Enugu State Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) and the Anambra State Government for the improvements, while also calling for more of such transformation in other sectors of the State.

When contacted by this reporter, Izunna Okafor, the Anambra State Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr. Julius Chukwuemeka who attributed the improvement to the visionary leadership of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo and the collaboration with the EEDC, said the improvement the residents are seeing now were just a snippet of what the Governor envisions and the plans he has in stock for them.

He said: “What they are seeing now in terms of electricity is just the beginning. It is just the beginning, looking at what the Governor has in stock for them. We have a target to see if, in the shorted possible time, Awka, Nnewi, Onitsha, and their environs will start having 24/7 power supply.

“So, we are working tirelessly to see that this dream is achieved. With time, other parts of the State that have not started enjoying constant power supply will also begin to do so, courtesy of the visionary leadership of Mr. Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo. But we are not doing this alone. We are doing it in collaboration with the EEDC.”

The Commissioner further revealed that some people had earlier advised him to work towards achieving an independent electricity generation for Anambra State. This, he said, would take a gradual and systematic process, as the State currently does not have the facilities to generate, transmit and distribute its own electricity independently; hence the need for the collaboration and signing of the MOU with the EEDC, the results of which the people are enjoying today in the State.

He added that all those transformations were in pursuance of the Governor’s vision to make the Anambra a liveable and prosperous homeland.

While highlighting other mult-sectoral developments that have taken place in Anambra State in recent time, Commissioner Chukwuemeka also re-echoed the ‘Akụ Ruo Ụlọ’ clarion call by the Governor, urging Ndị Anambra who live in different parts of the country and beyond, to come and invest in their homestate, Anambra, which, he said, had remained a first-choice destination for investors.

