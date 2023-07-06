FUD matriculate 3933 student’s charged to adhere to varsity’s guidelines- VC

Advertisement

By SULE TAHIR:

The Federal University Dutse has matriculate 3933 student’s with a charge on the student’s to adhere strictly to the Matriculation oath. You must restrain yourselves from such vices like Examination misconduct and malpractice, cultism, drug abuse, fighting, stealing among other vices detrimental to the University community.

” I welcome you all and Congratulate you for joining the Federal University Dutse. Also Congratulate your parent’s Guardians and friends and urge them to always contact the University and seek information on your welfare and progress in the University”

Professor Abdulkarim Sabo Mohammed made the plea on this year’s matriculated student’s where he urged the newly student’s to act in a manner that is consistent with the peace and stability you met in the University.

“We are matriculating our combined two batches of JAMB admitted student’s to put an end to the rigorous and time consuming admission excercise”

According to the VC FUD, the University has so far succesfully graduated five sets of student’s which another 2 sets ready to graduate very soon. Our alumni are now spread across the country and elsewhere around the world pursuing different carreers or studying for higher degrees.

Professor Abdulkarim Sabo Mohammed further stated that for the session 2021/22, and 2022-23 a total number of 4810 candidates were given admission out of which 3933 student’s registered out of the quota of 4493..

He added that the 2021/22 combine admission is particularly challenging because of the large number of applications received with only a limited quota to admit. Federal University Dutse received a total of 23,951 applications for admissions into various programs with only allowable admission quota of 4493 19 per cent of the total applicants.

