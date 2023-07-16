Anambra Wins More National Laurels, to Represent Nigeria in Int’l Debate in Dubai

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The excellence and outstanding performance of Anambra students, schools and Education Ministry have continued to attract more laurels to the State.

The latest of the laurels, which landed over the weekend were those from the President’s Schools Debate Nigeria, where no fewer than three awards came into Anambra State.

The awards include the Best Performing Commissioner for Education n the South-eastern Nigeria, presented to the Anambra State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh; the Best Performing Desk Officer Fully Committed to the Development of School Debate Program in Nigeria, presented to the Principal of Capital City Secondary School, Awka, Mrs Amaka Anekwe; and the Second Prize won by the Solution Debate Team (from Anambra State) at the President’s Schools Debate Championship.

In a release made available to this reporter, Izunna Okafor, by the Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Ministry of Education, Mr. Nnaemeka Egwuonwu, he said the awards were presented at the closing ceremonies of the 2023 Democracy Day President’s Inter Senior Secondary Schools Debate Championship, organized by the President’s Schools Debate Nigeria, which held at the Federal Ministry of Education Headquarters, Abuja, from July 10 to July 14, 2023.

While noting that the award presented to the Commissioner was in recognition of her excellent service in the promotion of education, he also added that the Solution Debate Team showcased their skills, while speaking convincingly and arguing constructively with co-contestants at the event.

He said: “The tournament, held at the Federal Ministry of Education headquarters in Abuja from the 10th to the 14th of July 2023, witnessed spirited debates from various states across the nation.

“Anambra State proudly showcased exceptional talent, represented by Okey-Okonkwo John from All Hallows Seminary Onitsha, Okafor Obioma and Mmadugafor Chiamaka of Mater Amabilis Secondary School Umuoji, Anikwuolum Adaeze of Queen of the Rosary College Onitsha, and Nwamgbada Annabel of Capital City Secondary School Awka.

He also added that Anambra’s outstanding performance at the debate has secured a slot for the state to represent Nigeria in an upcoming international debate competition coming in 2024 in Dubai, UAE.

“Under the guidance of the State Debate Coaches, John Onuigbo and Chiagozie Udorji, and the coordination of Mrs Amaka Anekwe, the team’s remarkable performance secured their spot as worthy representatives of Nigeria at the upcoming international debate competition in Dubai in 2024,” he said.

Going further, Mr. Egwuonwu said: “The achievements of the Anambra State Debate Team, Prof Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, and Mrs Amaka Anekwe serve as a testament to the state’s commitment to academic excellence and the nurturing of young talents. Congratulations to all the winners and participants for their exceptional performance and dedication. Anambra State continues to raise the bar and make its mark in the realm of debating, shining as a beacon of intellectual prowess and excellence.”

