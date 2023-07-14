Air Force Plane Crashes In Benue

Advertisement

A Nigerian Air Force FT-7NI trainer aircraft has reportedly crashed in Makurdi, the capital of Benue State.

The incident happened on Friday evening, while aircraft was on a routine training exercise.

This was confirmed by the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, in a statement on Friday.

According to Gabkwet, two pilots onboard the aircraft survived and were being observed in a military facility.

He said: “Luckily, the two pilots on board survived the crash after successfully ejecting from the aircraft. Additionally, there was no loss of lives or damage to any property around the area of impact.

“Both pilots are currently under observation at NAF Base Hospital, Makurdi. Meanwhile, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has constituted a Board of Inquiry to determine the immediate and remote causes of the crash.”

Related