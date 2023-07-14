Insecurity; 176 Gunmen Camps Discovered In S/East As Soludo/ Ubah Hail Chief Of Army Staff Order

Advertisement

By Okey Maduforo Awka

So far a total of 176 camps belonging to the unknown gunmen have been discovered by security operatives in the South East geopolitical zone ahead of the Operation Sweep order by the newly appointed Chief Of Army Staff Major General T. A Lagbaja.

Recall that Lagbaja had on inception of office ordered officers and men of the Nigerian Army to raid the hide outs of the gunmen terrorizing the five states in the South East insisting that there would be no hiding place for them .

He equally directed the Army 82 Division to kick start the operations along with other military architecture across the zone by spotting the respective camps and bushes where to are hiding and taking off from.

Confirming the hide outs a very Senior security personnel who resides in Amaoka in Ihiala local government area of Anambra state but would not want his name on print told reporters that;

“This is what we would have done since but it is never lait . So far about 176 camps and buildings where those gunmen and e hiding and that is across the South East geopolitical zone”

“Those camps are densely populated by group of young men that go to town to obtain information and report to their leaders and later they strike and they operate at the Express way of Enugu – Porthacourt and return to those camps ” he said.

Similarly the duo of Gov Charles Soludo of Anambra and the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District Dr Ifeanyi Ubah has commended the decision by the Chief Of Army Staff to raid the hide outs of the gunmen noting that they would give him and his men all the necessary support to succeed.

According to Sen Ubah thorough his Special Adviser on Media And Strategy Mr Kaneh Ogbonna the Army Chief has the full support of the senator in flushing out those hoodlums out of Igbo land.

“The declaration by the Chief of Army staff of his resolve to fish out criminal elements terrorising parts of Anambra South Senatorial District is a highly welcome development “

“The activities of these criminals in the past two years have wrecked so much havoc on the Senatorial District as it has brought about so many untimely deaths, kidnappings, and disruption of the commercial activities in several towns under the guise of Monday sit at homes. .All of these combined have brought about huge human and capital flights from the zone”

“The statement also by the Chief of Army Staff during the confirmation hearing at the Red Chambers where he specifically applauded Senator Dr Ifeanyi Ubah for the pilot security scheme currently ongoing in Nnewi North Local Government and promised to collaborate with, reinforce and apply those strategies in combating crime in both the Senatorial District and the entire region is a welcome development that hugely gladdens the heart “

“Distinguished Senator(Dr.) Ifeanyi Ubah, while responding during the hearing,assured the Chief of Army Staff that our people will indeed give him and his men all the necessary support, including the provision of credible intelligence to succeed” he said.

Also the Commissioner for Homeland Matters Chief Chikaodi Anara has described the order of the Army as a boost to the security arrangements already put in place by Gov Charles Soludo adding that the soldiers would have an easy ride given the security architectures on ground.

“This is highly welcomed and we are going to work as a team to achieve this and you know that Gov Charles Soludo had already created a security frame work and template that have been getting results up to today so the soldiers will have a soft landing when the operations begin”

“We have urged those boys to come out of the bush and get engaged in something meaningful but they do not want to do that so this time we are no longer begging them because the time has passed “

“Recall that we have I as law that any building harbouring these boys would be pulled down and the land taken over by government and this law is still effective and our position has not changed”

“We shall stop at nothing in ensuring that Anambra state becomes a livable prosperous and healthy smart city Homeland” he said.

