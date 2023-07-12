Abia Governor, Otti Appoints Kanu Nwankwo , 21 Others

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri
Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti has appointed former Nigerian international, Nwankwo Kanu as Chairman, Enyimba FC of Aba.
The governor also appointed 29 others into various positions.
A statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Kazie Uko announced the underlisted new appointees.
Mr. Ugochukwu Okoroafor – Special Adviser, Monitoring and Evaluation
Hon Iheanacho Obioma – Special Adviser, Political Affairs
Prof Ijeoma Iheukwumere – Senior Special Assistant, Environment
Mr. Odinakachi Eric Eme – Senior Special Assistant, Multilateral and Donor Agencies
Mr. Nwaka Inem – Special Adviser on Trade, Commerce and Industry
Magdalene Ugoanusi – Senior Special Assistant, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs
Mr. Martins Okechukwu Justice (J Martins) – Special Assistant on Tourism and Entertainment
Dr. George Chidozie – Senior Special Assistant, Special Duties
Pastor Okorougo Aji – Special Assistant, Lands and Housing
Dr. Obioma Nwogbe – Senior Special Assistant, Transport
Mr. Chukwunenye Alajemba – Senior Special Assistant, Homeland Security
Ven (Dr.) Joshua Onyeike – General Manager, ASOPADEC
Pastor Dike Nwankwo – Director General, Abia State Orientation Agency
Dr. Uloaku Ukaegbu – Director, Abia State Agency for Control of AIDS
Dr. Eric Egwuibe – Senior Special Assistant, Budget and Planning
Dr. Anthony Nwaubani, Senior Special Assistant, Finance
Mr. Ogbonnia Okereke, GM, ASEPA
Mr. Daniel Chinagozi – Special Assistant, Digital Economy
Mr. Chinedu Ekeke – Deputy Chief of Staff (cum Senior Special Assistant on Sports and Youth Development)
Dr. Oluebube Olunna Chukwu – Senior Special Assistant, Due Process
Apostle Kenneth C. Wiper – Special Assistant on Religious Activities
Mr. Ishmael Onuoha – Senior Special Assistant, Cooperative Societies
Col. Ezichi Kalu (Rtd.) – General Manager, Abia State Road Traffic and Safety Management Agency (ARTSMA)
Mrs. Mathilda Anyamele – Special Assistant, Special Duties.
Mrs. Chinwe Kanu Uba – Special Assistant, Women Mobilisation.
Mrs. Chinwe Onyeukwu – Special Assistant, Women Affairs.
Kanu Nwankwo – Chairman, Enyimba International Football Club, Aba
Boniface Alozie Uche – Chairman, Abia Comets
John Sam Obuh – Chairman, Abia Warriors
Dr. Benson Nwaigburu, GM, Abia State Debt Management Office
The sta c ctement added that the appointments are effective from July 11, 2023.”