Abia Governor, Otti Appoints Kanu Nwankwo , 21 Others

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti has appointed former Nigerian international, Nwankwo Kanu as Chairman, Enyimba FC of Aba.

The governor also appointed 29 others into various positions.

A statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Kazie Uko announced the underlisted new appointees.

Mr. Ugochukwu Okoroafor – Special Adviser, Monitoring and Evaluation

Hon Iheanacho Obioma – Special Adviser, Political Affairs

Prof Ijeoma Iheukwumere – Senior Special Assistant, Environment

Mr. Odinakachi Eric Eme – Senior Special Assistant, Multilateral and Donor Agencies

Mr. Nwaka Inem – Special Adviser on Trade, Commerce and Industry

Magdalene Ugoanusi – Senior Special Assistant, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs

Mr. Martins Okechukwu Justice (J Martins) – Special Assistant on Tourism and Entertainment

Dr. George Chidozie – Senior Special Assistant, Special Duties

Pastor Okorougo Aji – Special Assistant, Lands and Housing

Dr. Obioma Nwogbe – Senior Special Assistant, Transport

Mr. Chukwunenye Alajemba – Senior Special Assistant, Homeland Security

Ven (Dr.) Joshua Onyeike – General Manager, ASOPADEC

Pastor Dike Nwankwo – Director General, Abia State Orientation Agency

Dr. Uloaku Ukaegbu – Director, Abia State Agency for Control of AIDS

Dr. Eric Egwuibe – Senior Special Assistant, Budget and Planning

Dr. Anthony Nwaubani, Senior Special Assistant, Finance

Mr. Ogbonnia Okereke, GM, ASEPA

Mr. Daniel Chinagozi – Special Assistant, Digital Economy

Mr. Chinedu Ekeke – Deputy Chief of Staff (cum Senior Special Assistant on Sports and Youth Development)

Dr. Oluebube Olunna Chukwu – Senior Special Assistant, Due Process

Apostle Kenneth C. Wiper – Special Assistant on Religious Activities

Mr. Ishmael Onuoha – Senior Special Assistant, Cooperative Societies

Col. Ezichi Kalu (Rtd.) – General Manager, Abia State Road Traffic and Safety Management Agency (ARTSMA)

Mrs. Mathilda Anyamele – Special Assistant, Special Duties.

Mrs. Chinwe Kanu Uba – Special Assistant, Women Mobilisation.

Mrs. Chinwe Onyeukwu – Special Assistant, Women Affairs.

Kanu Nwankwo – Chairman, Enyimba International Football Club, Aba

Boniface Alozie Uche – Chairman, Abia Comets

John Sam Obuh – Chairman, Abia Warriors

Dr. Benson Nwaigburu, GM, Abia State Debt Management Office

The sta c ctement added that the appointments are effective from July 11, 2023.”