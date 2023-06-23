Youths Mandate DSS To Arrest Asari Dokubo Over Open Threat – Accuse Tinubu Of Sponsoring Terror Against Igbos

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), the youth wing of the South-East apex socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has accused the President Bola Tinubu-led administration of sponsoring terrorism against the Igbos in Nigeria.

This was made known by the national President of Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, while speaking to the newsmen in Abuja on Thursday.

The group called the attention of the general public to a viral video of Niger Delta militants’ leader, Asari Dokubo, and his provocative statements against the Igbo few days after meeting with the president.

The statement reads in part; “Recall that in a recent video clip that has gone viral on social media, the notorious ex- militant, Asari Dokubo was seen threatening to kill, exterminate and murder all Igbos wherever they are found just few days after being hosted, at Aso Rock villa, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“As we have waited patiently after 48 hours of Asari Dokubo’s threats to kill the Igbos with fierce ambition as displayed in the said viral video with AK-47 riffles, it is most unfortunate that the said Asari Dokubo is yet to be apprehended and/or prosecuted by the State Security Services (DSS).

“Without mincing words, Ndigbo are quite convinced that Asari Dokubo’s visit to Aso Rock villa is an orchestrated meeting to further the ugly marginalisation of the Igbos and subsequently stamp them out of existence as well as ensuring that every “perceived political opponent” is eliminated,” Igboayaka revealed.

“It’s obvious that the effrontery and/or the boldness of Asari Dokubo to have threatened the Igbos while brandishing hard military wares and/or weaponry like Ak-47 rifle is clearly smacked of a strong secret approval of Mr. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The above is a vivid signpost to a secret agenda by Mr. President against the Igbo Christians through the clown called Asari Dokubo.

“In our experience and to our knowledge that Asari Dokubo is a muslim like Mr. President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the fears of muslim-muslim tickets by the Christians is, actually, for the avoidance of elimination of Igbo Christian which Mr. President, instead of assuaging such fears, has rather commissioned Asari Dokubo, with all the paraphernalia and/or requisite protection of the federal government, to intensify the fears and murder the Igbos, Comrade Igboayaka asserted

“If Ndigbo wait for another 48hrs without Asari Dokubo being arrested and/or prosecuted for acts of terrorism and be jailed, Ndigbo would be constrained to have no other options than to gather all forms of sophisticated weaponry for their self-defence to avoid being stamped out of existence in their prime by agent of darkness called Asari Dokubo at the support and/or behest of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” the statement added.

Igboayaka, futher told Our correspondent on telephone conversation that if DSS failed to arrest Dokubo over the open threat, Igbos will believe that president Bola Amed Tinubu has commissioned the ex Niger Delta militant to eliminate the Igbos.

Related