Uzodinma Gets Ultimatum To Implement Documents Indicting Ex Imo Governor Okorocha Of Looting N130b

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Imo State Government has been given a one month ultimatum to fully implement the white paper that indicted owelle Rochas Okorocha of looting more than N130billion from the state coffers while he was governor.

At a world press conference in Owerri yesterday, a Non Governmental Organization ( NGO), Sincere Concern Organization Inc, regretted that the non implementation of the white paper has emboldened the former governor to attempt to return to Government through a proxy.

The Director General of the organization, Mrs Foluke Olabimbe Lemechi said the group was saddened that two years after the publication of the white paper which indicted the former Governor of wide spread looting, the Government was foot dragging on the issue.

It noted that Okorocha has taken advantage of that lacuna to now plot on how to sponsor a candidate for the November Governorship election so as to escape justice.

It declared, “We don’t want the victims of Okorocha’s bringandage and open robbery to die before the emperor is brought to justice. We don’t want to wait until Okorocha succeeds in installing a stooge as governor to continue the looting spree before he is stopped”

The group disclosed that if at the expiration of the one month ultimatum, the Imo State Government has not moved against Okorocha to return the stolen money and assets,it would mobilize the youths to act through lawful means.

According to it,”if after the expiration of the ultimatum, Okorocha has not returned the money or he is not in jail, we shall take lawful steps to ensure that justice is served so that would be Public Office holders would not think that it is a norm to steal from the public purse and go scot free”.

The NGO which commended the state government for recovering the KO Mbadiwe University and Palm Garden Estate from Okorocha, however urged it to do more in the interest of Imo people.

It recalled that the Commission of Inquiry which was set up by the government of Hon Emeka Ihedioha had indicted owelle Rochas Okorocha of looting more than N130b through phoney contract awards while he and his family appropriated Government and private lands to themselves.

The group feared that the non prosecution and possible jailing of the former governor was responsible for his current grandstanding of planning to install a stooge as governor.

“We are saddened that those who looted the assets and money of the state are still walking free and even planning to return to power to finally bury the state through corruption”, it lamented

