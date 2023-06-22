Uzodinma’s Appointees In Jittery – Cabinet Reshuffle Looms In Imo As Local Government Election Holds Soon

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The Governor of Imo State Senator Hope Uzodimma may soon reshuffle his cabinet, just as he intends to hold Local Government election very soon.

Sources close to Douglas House stated that the Governor is determined to win the forthcoming November 11, 2023 Governorship election in the state and so tries to leave no stone unturned.

The sources maintained that some of his Cabinet Members have performed below expectation, especially those who could not turn in enough votes for the Governor’s party the All Progressives Congress (APC), despite the huge resources given to them to win votes for the party during the last National and House of Assembly elections.

The sources clearly stated that booth and Ward performances of the serving Cabinet Members will determine their retention or otherwise.

The sources again maintained that the Governor would wish to accommodate those outside his Cabinet, who showed extra ordinary capacity to win votes during the last General Elections.

The sources further hinted that the news of those who embezzled huge sums of money given to them, rather than use them for the election, has filtered into the ears of the Governor, even as it is said to be part of the yardstick to determine those to retain or not.

The sources also maintained that the Governor would wish to have adequate control of the grassroots and so wishes to hold the long awaited Local Government elections, so as to have 27 Local Government Chairmen and 305 Councillors on ground, to fight for him at the grassroots.

In all, the sources stated that the Governor Senator Hope Uzodimma is doing all he can to ensure that he holds onto the grassroots firmly, in order to make the struggle to retain power a lot more easier and therefore must do all he can to achieve same.