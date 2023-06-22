Odinkalu, Bianca Ojukwu seek collaborative efforts in achieving maximum security in S’East

Advertisement

By Chuks Eke

Passionate calls have been made to stakeholders in Igbo land to fashion out better ways of achieving maximum security in the Southeast geopolitical zone in particular and Nigeria in general.

A erudite scholar, Prof. Chidi Odinkalu and wife of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, the late Biafra War Lord, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu who made the calls in Awka Anambra state during a stakeholders’ meeting, said security of lives and properties should be placed on top priority at all times.

Odinkalu and Bianca who are the Chairman and Secretary of Truth, Justice and Peace Commission, TJPC which convened the meeting, advised that everyone must be actively involved in the quest for adequate security in the society.

Specifically, Odinkalu who explained that the meeting was aimed at creating a platform for open dialogue on ways to restore normalcy and consistency in the region, acknowledged that peace and stability in the region is very paramount to promoting indigenization.

Professor Odinkalu however appreciated Governor Soludo’s led administration for its high investment in ensuring security in the state.

On her part, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu, expressed optimism about the outcomes of the stakeholders’ engagement, noting that the Commission is dedicated to transparency, impartiality, and inclusivity.

According to her, “I am assuring participants that their inputs and suggestions would be duly considered in the development of future policies and programmes”.

Governor Soludo, represented by his deputy, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim lauded the commission for its commitment towards securing a just and peaceful Anambra.

He therefore urged Anambrarians to always stand for the truth and work collectively and closely with the security agencies to achieve high level of security.

In their separate remarks, some stakeholders including the Majority Leader, Anambra State House of Assembly, Honourable Ikenna Ofodeme and the National Vice President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene appreciated the commission for its inclusiveness and commitment to ensuring a peaceful and stable environment is achieved.

In her speech, a critical stakeholder, Mrs. Chika Ibeneme disclosed that arrangements have been concluded to conduct a prayer rally on June 30 and July 1, this year to seek the face of God and appease the Igbo youths who lost their lives during the Nigerian/Biafran war genocide

of 1967 to 1970.

The commission was established by Governor Chukwuma Soludo in the wake of the insecurity crisis in Anambra State in particular and in the Southeast Region and was mandated to uncover the truth, provide justice, and promote peace and security.

The Commission had on February 17, 2023 submitted their interim report to Governor Soludo and it is expected that with these engagements they would identify further issues not captured in their reports.

Meantime, participants had the opportunity to share their experiences, express their grievances, and propose initiatives for a more secured environment.

Government officials, representatives of civil society organizations, traditional rulers, religious leaders, community leaders, persons living with disability, among others, graced the occasion.

