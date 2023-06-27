Tension as Esimone grooms Ikechebelu for UNIZIK VC, ASUU, others eye Odimegwu

Advertisement

Tony Okafor, Awka

There is tension at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra state, following the race to succeed the current Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof Charles Esimone.

Three professors are said to have indicated interest to become VC of the university about a year to end of Esimone’s tenure.Esimone’s tenure will end on June, 2024

The notable professors said to have indicated interests include: Prof Luke Odimegwu of the Philosophy Department; Prof Alex Asigbo of Theatre Arts and Prof Joseph Ikechebelu.

Our correspondent gathered that the current Vice Chancellor is grooming Ikechebelu to succeed him.

But the majority of the people of the university community were said to be clamouring for Prof Odimegwu,a staunch leader of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)

Odimegwu, was one-time Chairperson of ASUU-NAU and loved by virtually everyone, including students of Unizik.

“However, Esimone had softspot Ikechebelu , who owns one of the biggest hospitals in Awka,” a source said.

“But, the major problem being faced by the hospital owner, is that he does not possess a PhD, which according to some of the professors in the school, may work against him.

It was further learnt, that Ikechebelu has already registered and started lectures for the PhD programme

A council member of the institution, who did not want to be mentioned said the school would be careful this time in making a good choice concerning the position.

