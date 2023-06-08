Revealed: Winners Of Uzodimma Media Awards Yet To Receive Prizes Five Months After

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The nine winners of the 2022 edition of Governor Hope Uzodimma Media Excellence Awards are yet to receive their prizes five months after their formal announcement and public celebration, National Newsbreak can authoritatively report.

A very reliable source told newsmen that the paper work to release the prizes to the winners had been concluded and is now waiting for the governor’s approval for implementation.

Recall that on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, relations and friends including colleagues of the winners had gathered at the exquisite Nick Banquet Hall, Government House, Owerri to rejoice and celebrate the winners.

The nine winners were Akunna Sonny-Azuike (Most Outstanding TV Presenter); Reginald Mbajunwa (Best Documentary TV Journalist); Uche Mary Omeni Nwode (Most Outstanding Radio Presenter, English); and Cosmos Chukwuemeka(Best Sports Reporter).

Others were Faith Chichi Igwilo (Most Outstanding State Correspondent); Chris Anucha (Best Investigative Journalist of The Year); Ngozi Ejimadu (Best Documentary Radio Journalist); Emeremgini Augustine Chigozie (Most Creative Cameraman TV) and Adaeze Opara Anyanwu (Most Outstanding Radio Presenter, Igbo).

As the winners who preened in their sartorial best mounted the dais to receive their award plaques from the initiator and governor of the state, their colleagues wished and prayed that the 2023 edition would provide an opportunity for them to also be so honoured.

Many confided in the Fidel Onyeneke-led Selection Committee that they would participate in the 2023 edition more so when the award prizes had been doubled from N500,000 to N1million.

The governor’s promise to send winners of the 2023 edition on overseas training also wetted the appetite of some media practitioners, who vowed not to miss the 2023 edition.

Clearly, media practitioners in the state who had been lukewarm towards the awards are now convinced that the awards were not a fluke as they had thought more so with the redemption of the prizes of the 2021 edition.

Speaking on behalf of other recipients during the January 4 ceremony, the 2022 Most Outstanding Radio Presenter, English and staff of MyRadio FM, Uche Mary Omeni Nwode was effusive in her thanks to God and Gov Uzodimma for the awards which she said were a recognition and reward for hard work.

She added that the awards would spur the recipients to aim at greater heights even as she assured the governor that media practitioners in the state would strive to disseminate only factual and verified information to the public.

Obviously, many of the media practitioners plying their trade in the state are looking forward to the 2023 edition. One confided in our reporter that he had been doing investigative reports which he hoped to submit for the Best Investigative Journalist Award category.

Another hinted that since the inception of the media excellence awards, he has redoubled his efforts to ensure he will be able to churn out reports suitable for submission for one of the categories of the awards.

A recipient of the 2022 edition who does not want his name mentioned appealed to the governor to redeem the prizes.

He reasoned that issues surrounding the last general elections might have engaged the governor’s attention more but expressed happiness that now that the polls were over, the governor could attend to other issues including the redemption of the prizes.

The award recipient lauded Gov Uzodimma for sponsoring 1,000 Christians from Imo State to the Israel and Jordan on pilgrimage this year.

He noted that the pilgrimage would enhance their faith of the pilgrims and make them better Christians.

The Governor Hope Uzodimma Media Excellence Awards began in 2021.

