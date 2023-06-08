Police Lock Gate, As DSS Storms Anambra House of Assembly, Grills Member-elect

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

What could be better described as drama ensued today, Thursday, at the Complex of the Anambra State House of Assembly, in Awka, as operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS), stormed the premises and bundled a member-elect of the State Legislature into their vehicle.

The member-elect, Mr Onyekachukwu Ike of Nnewi North Constituency, was grabbed immediately the armed operatives of the DSS stormed the premises, which created a rambunctious atmosphere in the Complex.

They attempted to drive out of the Assembly Complex when security personnel quickly blocked and locked the exit gate of the chamber.

The Acting Clerk of the Assembly, Mrs Esther Aneto and other senior staff lamented that the suspected DSS operatives did not inform them or even the Police personnel before trying to whisk away their guest.

One of the suspected DSS operatives however, explained that they had a court order to arrest the member-elect for Nnewi North constituency.

It took the intervention of the Speaker, Dr. Uche Okafor and the Deputy Governor, Dr Onyeka Ibezim who came to represent the Governor at the Valedictory session of the seventh Assembly, before the member-elect was released.

Related