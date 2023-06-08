Imo: Police Have Done Little Or Nothing To Apprehend Those Behind Abduction Of My Four Kids – Father Cries Out

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Ogechukwu Ugwuegbu, the father of four minors who were kidnapped last Thursday in Amako Autonomous Community, Njaba LGA of Imo, has said that his sons’ whereabouts has remained unknown seven days after their disappearance.

Ugwuegbu told our corresponde that police have done little or nothing to apprehend those behind the

He sathephimself and his wife, Joy Ugwuegbu had been in agony since the incident took place.

According to him, the kids whose names are Divine, Isaiah, Success and Victor were taken away by a new female neighbor alongside her younger sister.

“The incident happened just two days after the lady and her younger sister or friend packed into the compound. Usually, I leave in the morning for my work and my wife goes to the market to sell things with her younger sister. My wife’s younger sister, Chinasa, is actually the mother of two of the kids while the other two are mine. She’s staying with us with her two kids.

“Their ages fall between two to four years. We are actually from Agwa in Oguta LGA but we are resident in Amako community in Njaba LGA. We have a spacious compound in our yard where my children play even when we are not around.

“It was when we came back from work that we heard the news of our sons’ disappearance. We quickly reported to the local vigilante and later went to both Amako police station and Umuaka police Division.

“Some policemen came to our yard and broke into the female neighbor’s room who has been at large, and took all her belongings including mat, pot, kettle and some other property and left. They returned the following day and arrested our landlord. I heard that they also arrested the agent that brought the lady to our yard.

“This is seven days after, we have neither heard from the police nor the vigilante. Both my sons and the lady’s whereabouts have remained unknown to us. The situation is too much for us to bear.

“But when we visited the Umuaka police division, they referred us to the state command where we also registered our complaints. Although, they promised to swing into action, since then, nothing has been done nor heard from them. But our landlord and the agent have been released.”

The sister-in-law who also spoke to Thenewscorner expressed dissatisfaction on the way and manner with which the police are pursuing the case.

She said that she has resorted to prayers to save their sons, calling on the government to come to their rescue.

“As I speak to you, I am in the church praying to save my sons from being harmed. I strongly believe that they are still alive and nothing will happen to them. The God that I serve will not allow them to harm my sons. As for the police and other security agencies, I’m no longer hoping on them. They have done absolutely nothing to save the situation. I call on the government of Imo state to come our rescue. We can’t afford to lose our four sons.”