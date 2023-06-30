Nigerians Are Suffering, Lead by Example — Peter Obi Charges Public Office Holders

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Labour Party Presidential Candidate for the 2023 Nigeria General Election, Mr. Peter Obi, has advocated for the spirit of sacrifice and exemplary leadership among public office holders in the country.

Obi stated this on Thursday while fielding questions from newsmen at the burial service of former Dean of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) and former Archbishop of the Province of the Niger, Late Archbishop Maxwell Chukwunweike Samuel Anikwenwa, which held at the St. Faith’s Cathedral, Awka, Anambra State capital.

The LP presidential candidate described the late Archbishop as a true servant of God who made great sacrifices, led by example, and contributed immensely in nation building through his selfless service to God and humanity.

He said, “Archbishop Anikwenwa was not only a pastor of God. He was a great Nigerian who contributed meaningfully beyond his pastoral work of God in building a better Nigeria.

“If you know him well, he’s involved in advocating for a better Nigeria, good governance and everything. He was a great Nigerian, a great Igbo man. And, for me, I had even expected much more than what is happening here today,” he said.

Obi who attested that Nigerians are suffering, further harped on the need for public office holders to uphold the spirit of sacrifice, lead by example, and be at the forefront of the suffering in the country.

He said, “The present Nigeria requires that all those who serve and lead must do so by example.

“The behavior, character and public conduct must be in consonance with what society requires today. We cannot continue to preach for people to sacrifice without sacrificing.

“The sacrifice must now start from the leaders, visibly, measurably at all times, because the people are suffering; and we must now be at the forefront of the suffering.”

