Don’t Insult Those That Left PDP, Imo Guber Candidate , Anyanwu Charges Aides, Party Members

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Governorship Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu has appealed to his Aides and members of the party not to insult those that left PDP in pursuit of personal gains.

Anyanwu said that by consistently writing or speaking against them on the media, those absconded from the party would be feeling some signs of relevance when in actuality, they are not.

He said that what would be of importance to them is how members of the party could be in unity with all members including aggrieved ones.

The party Governorship flag bearer gave this charge Thursday while addressing Ward Chairmen, Women/Youth Leaders, LGA Chairmen and zonal Vice Chairmen of PDP from across the 305 Wards, 27 local governments and three political zones in the state at his campaign office, along Okigwe Road, Owerri.

According to Anyanwu, what every genuine member of the PDP should do now is to sensitize the public on the need to embrace the party as part of efforts to make Imo Safe again.

Anyanwu further told them that his reason to contest the number one position in the state was to secure every component parts of Imo state from the stranglehold of insecurity and ensures that the people who are already on exile return back to their respective homes.

While commending the party’s reconciliation committee chairman, Hon Bonny Ebili for working assiduously to unite party members, also maintained that his efforts to make PDP one formidable family will never be overemphasized.

