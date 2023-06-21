Imo Guber: Youths Accuse Ex Gov, Ihedioha for Working Against Zone

Advertisement

Coalition of Owerri zone PDP youths have taken the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha to the cleaners over his rumoured pally with Hope Uzodinma to truncate the chances of Owerri zone from occupying Douglas House in the November 11, Governorship election.

Addressing Journalists Tuesday in Owerri, the Imo state capital, spokesperson of the group, Kezie Oguamalam expressed annoyance that while the entire people of Owerri zone came together to work for Ihedioha in the 2019 election, the same ex-Lawmaker is today negotiating with the incumbent Governor to destroy the interest of the zone.

Oguamalam, while accusing Ihedioha of directing his political associates to join APC and Hope Uzodinma to clear the ground for him into the party ahead of the forthcoming election, further attributed his action to his uncomplimentary comment that “any Igbo person that voted against Atiku Abubakar is a Saboteur”.

They said; “Ihedioha has started displaying anti-Owerri zone interest behaviour similar to his uncouth statement in Ghana that Igbos are Saboteurs if they failed to vote Atiku Abubakar”.

The PDP Youths representing the nine LGAs in Owerri zone regretted that upon all the efforts of the people of Owerri zone that gave rise to his emergence as the 6th Imo Governor, what Ihedioha could offer them in return was to blackmail and sabotage the zone simply because, he is not contesting nor on the ballot.

They further described as shocking, surprising and pathetic the news making the rounds that the ex-govenor collected money from the incumbent Govenor, Hope Uzodinma, in order to work against the interest of Owerri zone, and thereafter, reposition himself for the 2027 Governorship poll.

Meanwhile, they vowed to resist the Purported gang up against their zone, and rather reiterated their resolve to deliver credible Owerri person in the November 11, Governorship election.

