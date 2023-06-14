Anambra Man Forgets Way to His Hometown After Spending 24 Years in Imo Prison (video)

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Sunday Ogbuo, a native of Umuochuba Agba, Ekwulobia, in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, has reportedly forgotten the way to his hometown, after spending decades in the facility of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

A video currently trending on the social media shows the Mr. Ogbuo, as he was being interviewed by some individuals who spotted him looking stranded at a junction in Imo State after being released from the prison.

According to the ravenous-looking young man, he was imprisoned in Imo State since 1999, but was just released from the prison on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, by human rights lawyers; after which he started looking for his way back to his hometown, Ekwulobia in Anambra State, before some good Samaritans spotted him.

“We were released today. We were 16 of us who were released today by Human Right lawyers. They discharged us today,” he exuberantly said.

The good Samaritans who accosted and interviewed him, thereafter, pledged to sponsor his transportation down to Ekwulobia Roundabout, from where, they believe, people who knew him may recognize him and help re-unite him to his family.

