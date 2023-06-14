ANSACA Commences Supervisory Visit to GHR-SRT Member Organisations in Anambra

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State AIDS Control Agency (ANSACA), on Tuesday, commenced a supervisory visit to the member organizations of the Gender and Human Rights State Response Team (GHR-SRT) in the State.

The Team, which was launched in the State last year has the responsibility of receiving and addressing gender and human rights issues in HIV response, particularly among key and vulnerable populations, as underpinned by a gap in knowledge and readily-available technical assistance on human rights, law, stigma and discrimination in the context of HIV.

The member organizations visited by ANSACA include the respective concerned units of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense (NSCDSC); State Ministry of Justice; Anambra State Police Command; Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (NEPWAN); Association of Positive Youths in Nigeria (APYIN); Key Population (KP), among others.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the visit, the Executive Director, Anambra State AIDS Control Agency (ANSACA), Mr. Johnbosco Ementa, said the aim was to interact with the Team members on the progress of their activities and operations so far.

He further noted that the visit also afforded him the opportunity to enquire if there were any challenges confronting the Team in the discharge of their responsibilities, as well as proffer solutions, make recommendations, or rob minds together with them on how best to surmount any identified challenges, towards the overall smooth operations of the Team in the State.

According to him, the visit was also aimed at strengthening the relationship between the Team member organizations and his Agency, the ANSACA, which coordinates the Team in the State. Officials of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) also joined in the visit.

Highlighting the outcome of the supervisory visit, Mr. Ementa, who described the visit as fruitful and impactful, also advised the GHR-SRT member organizations to sustain their good work, while also reassuring them of the Agency’s full support and availability to them at all times.

He said the visit further strengthened their capacity in addressing the identified gender, human rights and structural barriers to the protection of the rights of all Nigerians as it pertains to the HIV and AIDS response in Anambra State.

Mr. Ementa added that the monitoring and supervisory visit is continuous.

In their remarks, the officials of some of the Team member organizations visited, including the Anambra State Coordinator for the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Barr. Obinna Maduforo, who warmly received and welcomed the ANSACA and NACA officials to his office, appreciated them for the visit, which he described as thoughtful and helpful in every sense of it.

While urging them to continue the good the work, Barr. Maduforo further reassured that the Commission would not relent in its primary role of protecting and promoting the human rights, especially as it pertains to the HIV and AIDS response in the State.

Related