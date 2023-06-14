Labour Party Defeats PDP To Produce Abia’s New Speaker

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Emmanuel Emeruwa, of the Labour Party, has emerged as the new Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly.

Emeruwa a first-time lawmaker who represents Aba South was elected unopposed by his colleagues on Wednesday in Umuahia, the state capital.

Also, Austin Mmeregini representing Umuahia East, also of the Labour Party was elected as the new Deputy Speaker.

Both two top presiding officers of the 8th house had been sworn in.

Other members of the Assembly thereafter took their oath of office.

The Clerk of the House, John Irokansi conducted the elections.

Drama ensued when lawmakers elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party protested that the clerk could allowed them nominate somebody for the post of a deputy speaker.

The immediate past Majority leader of the Assembly, Solomon Akpuluonu led the protest by the opposition lawmakers.

Newsmen learnt that the LP has ten lawmakers, PDP 11, Young Progressives Party with two lawmakers with All Progressives Congress with a lawmaker.

Our correspondent gathered that this is the first time since the return of democracy in 1999 the speaker and his deputy did not emerge from the ranks of the PDP.

