Tinubu Appoints New EFCC Boss

Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates President Bola Ahmed Tinubu may have approved the appointment of a new boss for the foremost anti-graft agency in Nigeria.

The President has named Hakeem Odumosu as the new Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to replace the suspended EFCC chairman, Mr. Bawa.

Odumosu is a retired AIG who was once a commissioner of police in Lagos.

The appointment comes on the heels of agitation within the EFCC against the appointment of police officers to head the anti-graft agency citing the corrupt culture within the police structure. The exiting EFCC Chairman [Bawa] was the first on-police officer to head the EFCC. He was trained and “breed” in-house at the EFCC.

