 Ortom Not Arrested By EFCC

Advertisement

Contrary to insinuations in some sections of the media, the immediate past Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom today visited the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC to honour the invitation of the commission.

Chief Ortom was neither arrested nor detained at the EFCC Zonal Headquarters in Makurdi.

The former Governor has repeatedly said that he is available to respond to inquiries by anti-graft agencies as he has nothing to hide regarding his stewardship of Benue State.

Terver Akase

Media Aide to the former Governor.

June 20, 2023.

Related