President Tinubu Arrives Paris, Set For Summit On New Global Financing Pact

Advertisement

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Tuesday arrived in Paris, France, preparatory to the Summit on New Global Financing Pact, which will be hosted by President Emmanuel Macron.

President Tinubu was received at the airport by Ambassador Kayode Laro and other top government officials from the Nigerian Embassy and French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, after the plane touched down at 6.47pm local time.

President Tinubu will receive detailed briefs on Wednesday from Ambassador Laro, Permanent Secretary Adamu Lamuwa, and other officials on Nigeria’s position on the Summit, and the scheduled sideline meetings with leaders and multilateral institutions.

The President will participate in a two-day Summit, June 22nd and 23rd, that looks at opportunities to restore fiscal space to countries that face difficult short-term financial challenges, especially the most indebted, mobilize innovative financing for countries vulnerable to climate change and economies struggling with the effects of Covid-19 and energy crisis.

Related