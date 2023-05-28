Revealed: Imo INEC Officials, Ebubeagu Militia Part of Imo Pilgrim’s Contingents to Jerusalem

By Ikenna Esogibe and Austin Chikwado

Facts are beginning to emerge how the Imo state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof Sylvia Agu nominated 10 INEC officials to be part of the Imo Pilgrim’s contingents that visited Jerusalem for this year’s pilgrimage.

An insider source revealed to newsmen that Senior operatives of Governor Hope Uzodinma’s Ebubeagu Militia group were part of pilgrims from Imo state that went to Israel for the 2023 pilgrimage.

According to the source, the 10 officials of the Uzodinma’s Militia group joined Imo contingents in Jerusalem after they had concluded their traditional charm fortification processes in India, adding that their trip to India cost Imo state government over N80 million.

The source further disclosed that the INEC REC submitted list of 10 Election Monitors (EMs) to Governor Uzodinma’s Chief of Staff, Barr Nnamdi Anyaehie to be included in the Government’s master list.

Meanwhile, reports have it that the state government paid $1, 500 each to the 10 INEC officials that travelled to Jerusalem on return from the trip, pointing out that the INEC REC subjected all of them to forfeit $500 each to her as kick-back for recommending them.

It can be recalled that while the INEC REC in Imo, Prof Sylvia Agu has been severally accused of covertly conniving with agents of the state government to compromise BVAS machines ahead of the November 11, 2023 Governorship election, the Ebubeagu Militia group are badly terrorizing every part of Orlu communities killing innocent youths on trump up allegations fabricated by Uzodinma’s led administration.