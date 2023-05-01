Ohakim Family Announces Burial Date

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Owerri

The family of Ohakim of Umunnuma Okohia, Isiala-Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, has announced the burial arrangements of their daughter, wife and mother, Lady Nkiru Eucharia Ohakim.

The husband, Emma Ohakim, announced this in a statement issued to newsmen on Monday, in which he also noted that the deceased would be missed more than words can express.

According to him, a service of Songs/evening of tributes will be held in her honour at Abuja on Tuesday June 20, 2023.

The statement read in part, “With total submission to the will of God, the OHAKIM family of Umunnuma Okohia, Isiala-Mbano LGA, Imo State, announces the transition to eternal glory of our Wife and Mother, Lady Nkiru Eucharia Ohakim (Golden Mother), the amiable wife of Dr. Emma Ohakim, KSC.

“Until her departure, Lady Nky was a Chartered Accountant, Public Servant, Devoted Christian, Philanthropist, and a Lover of children.

“She will be missed more than words can express.

“A service of songs/evening of Tributes will be held in her honour at Abuja on Tuesday June 20, 2023,

“Funeral service/interment will hold in her home on Friday, June 30, 2023. Tributes could be sent to ladynkylives@gmail.com on or before May 15, 2023. May her kind soul rest in perfect peace.”

