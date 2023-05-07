Kaduna monarch, 13 others nab for being informant’s to bandits

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR

SOLDIERS have arrested the Madaki of Janjala, Malam Ibrahim Aliyu alongside 13 suspected bandits informant’s in Kagarko LGA of Kaduna state.

A source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed to our reporter through phone on Wednesday, that troops invaded the community on Tuesday in eight Hilux vans, motorcycles and picked up the suspects.

He said the troops stopped at Kagarko town where some suspects were picked up before driving into Janjala community which is about three kilometers away from Kagarko.

“The two arrested suspects in Kagarko town led the troops to some houses in Janjala, from where they picked up 11 other suspects,” he said.

Another resident of Janjala, identified as Yahuza Suleiman, disclosed that the village chief was picked up by the troops and moved to Kaduna over reported cases of abduction in the community.

“And since the soldiers came and picked the Madaki and some suspects, his phone number was not connecting, but someone I was able to communicate with this morning told me that he is being questioned in Kaduna about the kidnap incidents in Janjala,” he said.

This medium had reported that bandits have for months been invading Janjala community and some neighbouring villages in the area, kidnapping residents and killing some of them.

There was no official response from the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command over the arrest by the troops at the time of filing this report.

