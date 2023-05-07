Corrupt politicians ‘ll run Tinubu’s Govt – Timi Frank

Advertisement

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, has faulted the promise by the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu that he would make corruption unattractive, especially in the Judiciary.

Frank, who described such statement as a lie, said that the former Lagos state governor do not possess the capacity and ability to fight corruption in the Judiciary.

Tinubu, had while speaking in Port Harcourt, during the inauguration of a Magistrate Courts Complex built by the Governor Nyesom Wike administration, reportedly promised to make corruption unattractive.

Frank in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said Tinubu’s track record on corruption fights was abysmal.

According to him, It is insulting to the sensibility of majority of Nigerians, that Tinubu who has been linked to several corrupt practices, including the famous bullion van episode, will suddenly become the anti corruption czar.

He said, “A man who’s unable to answer questions on the activities of the Alpha Beta company and several other properties linked to him, obviously do not posses the prerequisites to fight corruption.

“It is however ironic that Tinubu, whose political career is peppered with allegations of corruption, would try to position himself as a champion of anti-corruption, only aimed at fooling the gullible.

“Of utmost importance is the caliber of persons currently hobnobbing around the President-elect for one favour or another. These individuals who are busy outwitting one another, all in a bid to grab juicy government portfolios with statutory immunity, may all have a case or more to answer with the anti graft agencies. These characters who are currently vying for leadership positions in all arms of government, including the Executive, Legislature, and the Judiciary will most likely be cleared for public service, thereby joepadizing the fight against corruption ab initio.

The Bayelsa born political activist believed that the incoming administration, if confirmed by the judiciary, will habour many politicians of questionable characters giving them a safe haven to operate.

“A closer look at these individuals reveals that they are made of high net worth personalities who may have previously been convicted of crimes, or currently facing investigations or prosecution by the EFCC and other sister anti graft agencies.

“The jostle for the position of the Senate President by one of the leading contenders is a clear testimony to the fact. It is therefore pertinent to ascertain whether Tinubu’s potential administration will be comprised by these glaring associations.

“Consequently, the statement credited to the former Lagos state governor in Port Harcourt is laughable, given that the facts prove otherwise as clearly evident by the current realities.

“It’s worthy to note that Tinubu, whose ruling party campaigned on an anti-corruption mantra will suddenly drive an anti-corruption fight when even the incumbent President, who has no known history of corruption is unable to tackle the menace, rather the corruption index has risen exponentially under this administration.”

Frank who is the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP), Ambassador to East Africa and Middle East, furthermore added that it will be difficult to take Tinubu’s words on fighting corruption seriously.

He said, “Evidence of corruption linked to his interests continues to surface, as even the recently concluded general elections were grossly compromised. Tinubu should note that he’s yet to be sworn in and should focus his attention on the pending cases challenging the legitimacy of his victory at the polls rather than making any such promises on an illegality pending before the tribunal.

“Lastly as a nation seeking a change, we must demand accountability from our leaders, regardless of their party affiliation. We cannot afford to remain silent whilst corruption continues to plague our democracy. Those who seek to lead us, must henceforth show by their actions that they are committed to a corrupt-free Nigeria.”

