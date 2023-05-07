JISEPA Bans Indiscriminate Felling Of Trees In Jigawa

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR

The Jigawa State Environmental Protection Agency has ban the cutting down of trees across the state, and all activities associated with charcoal makers without the agency’s approval as enshrined in the law establishing the agency.

This was contained in a statement signed by the agency’s Managing Director, Engineer Lawan Ahmed.

” The agency observed and received reports of incessant and indiscriminate felling of trees for unautorized and illegal logging, uprooting of trees for fuelwood and charcoal making ravaging our existing and fragile trees with potential thereafter on our farm yields, livelihoods and public health”.

According to the statement, as these trees provide life support systems, they also play a vital role in our economic and social lives, carbon sequestration and global climate regulation, as well in regulating local air quality and rainfall patterns. Deforestation, fragmentation and degradation destroy the biodiversity, now many trees such as shrubs herbs and habitat for some animal spicies have been depleted while some are endangered.

It added that the consequences of cutting down these trees are enormous, ranging from decreased biodiversity and habitat loss, climate change, desertification, loss of water and soil resources, psychological and social consequences to mention but a few.

The Agency solicits the support of the general public in all it’s activities towards protecting our environment from degradation, as it is mandated by law to discourage, prevent and stop all indiscriminate acts capable of environmental pollution with a view to safeguard the environment.

Related