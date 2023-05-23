El- rufai deposes two traditional rulers days to handover

Advertisement

BY SULE TAHIR.

few days to the end of his tenure, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has approved the deposition of the traditional rulers of Piriga and Arak Chiefdoms, His Highness Jonathan Paragua Zamuna; and His Highness General Aliyu Iliyah Yammah, respectively.

In a statement, the Commissioner of Local Government, Umma Ahmad stated that the two monarchs cease to hold their respective offices from Monday, 22nd May 2023.

The commissioner stated that the depositions followed recommendations from the Ministry of Local Government in line with the provisions of Section 11 of the Traditional Institutions Law No. 21 of 2021.

“The District Head of Garun Kurama, Mr. Babangida Sule, will oversee the affairs of Piriga Chiefdom, pending the appointment of a new chief, while the Council Secretary has been directed to initiate the process for the appointment of a new Chief.

‘’Mr. Gomna Ahmadu, the Council Secretary of Arak Chiefdom, will oversee the affairs of the chiefdom and also initiate the process for the appointment of a new Chief,” the statement partly read.

According to the statement, ‘the government found unacceptable the response of the traditional ruler of Arak Chiefdom, to the query regarding his appointment of four district heads, contrary to the one approved for his chiefdom, and his non-residence within Arak chiefdom.’

‘’The deposition of Jonathan Zamuna follows the recent communal clashes between the Gure and Kitimi communities of Piriga chiefdom in Lere LGA, and his non-residence within the chiefdom,’’ the statement added.

The statement also announced the immediate disengagement of the village heads of Aban, Abujan Mada and Anjil in Arak Chiefdom.

