Police Arrest Dismissed Constable, 14 Other Suspected Criminals For alleged various Criminal Offences

From Ahmad saka, Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command has arrested dismissed policeman, 14 suspected criminals who are neck deep in crimes and criminalities including Phone snatching, thuggery, theft and attempted robbery.

Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, Mohammed Ahmed Wakil, stated this in a statement distributed to reporters in Bauchi, He said

The Command sustained its operations and acted on actionable intelligence and continually emplace strategies that are potent enough to deal with the emerging trends of crime and criminality and determined to attain the mandate within the dictates of the rule of law.

For criminal conspiracy, attempt to commit offence of shop breaking, theft and unlawful possession of firearm, the Command swiftly carried out a series of sustained operations in blackspots and criminal hideouts to fish out criminals.

On 25/04/2023 at about 1630hrs, detectives attached to Jama’are Divisional Police Headquarters acted on credible intelligence and arrested three suspects namely; Muhammed Ahmed, aged 27 of Kofar Dumi, Bauchi metropolis; Hussaini Ahmad, aged 19 of Itas-Gadau LGA and Muhammed Jawat aged 27 a dismissed Police (contable) of Tulu village, Toro LGA.

That on the 21/04/2023 at about 1230hrs, information was received from a good Samaritan in Jamaare LGA that they were suspecting two male passengers in the motor pack situated at Bakin Tasha in Jamaare town.

On receiving the report, a team of detectives were drafted to the motor pack and arrested the aforementioned suspects.

During interrogation and search, one locally made revolver pistol and two empty shells were found in their possession which they could not give a satisfactory account of the prohibited firearm.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects criminally conspired with three others now at large, planned to lunch robbery attacks on some provision shops situated at Itas-Gadau LGA with the assistance of an informer within the town.

Subsequently, during the robbery process, the watchman of the shops was walking around (sentry) and flashed the armed robbers. Thereafter the suspected armed robbers took to their heels to Jamaare LGA where they were trying to charter a bus to Bauchi, and they were intercepted and arrested by the Police detectives.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects included; One locally made revolver pistol, two empty shells, Set of bandages. During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime committed and are assisting the Police with useful information, after which they will be charged to court for prosecution.

In another development, on 26/04/2023 at about 2030hrs, operatives attached to C Divisional Police Headquarter while on routine patrol at Bayan Gari area of Bauchi metropolis intercepted and arrested one Bitrus Abdulhamidu aged 25 of Gamji area, Wase LGA of Plateau State and Haruna Sale, aged 27 of Anguwan Gwallaga area of Bauchi in a hotel called Travellers Hotel situated at Bayan Gari in possession of one locally made revolver pistol and five 5.56mm live ammunitions.

other items recovered from them included; one stereo amplifier, one knife, one scissors, six GSM phones of various types, one UBA ATM card and one catapult.

During interrogation, the suspects could not give a satisfactory account of the prohibited firearms and ammunition, investigation is in progress, after which the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution.

Again, on 05/05/2023 at about 0215hrs, Police monitoring team attached to Area Command, Bauchi acted on credible intelligence and arrested the following suspects: Muktar Salisu and Abdulazeez Hashimu both of Nassarawa, Dawaki ward Bauchi.

The aforementioned suspects were arrested in possession of the following items; one cutter rod, two sharp machetes hidden in an uncompleted building situated at federal low cost estate.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed that they were planning to lunch an operation in an uncertain place within the State, which they invited their co-conspirators from different areas within and outside the State with the sole aim of launching heavy attacks on innocent citizens in the State.

In the process, Police detectives swiftly acted on the intelligence and arrested the suspects, however, the Commissioner of Police has directed that the suspects be charged to court for prosecution at the conclusion of the investigation.

Also, on 10/05/2023 at about 2029hrs, Police Operatives attached to Area Command, Metro while on surveillance patrol arrested the under-mentioned suspects; Aliyu Yakubu aged 20, Basiru Babangida aged 21 and Khalifa Abdullahi m aged 18.

During interrogation, the suspects voluntarily confessed to being armed robbers (Yan Tokara) who are terrorizing the residents of Bauchi metropolis.

However, the suspects opened up clearly and stated that they criminally conspired among themselves armed with dangerous weapons and entered people’s houses breaking the door and threatening the occupants to bring out their phones or else they face the consequences.

Investigation is ongoing to arrest their co-conspirators, after which the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution as contained in a press statement by the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili.

For Criminal Conspiracy and attempt to commit an offence of robbery, on 16/05/2023 at about 1240hrs, one Isiyaku Jibrin Okada rider known as (Dan Achaba) aged 24 of Bayan Gymnasium Gwallaga, reported at E Divisional Police Headquarters that on 15/05/2023 at about 2200hrs, two persons boarded his motorcycle and bargain at the sum of N500 naira only, from Wunti to Bayara.

On reaching Bayara Specialist Hospital, they hit the okada-rider with a stick in an attempt to snatch his motorcycle, Bajaj boxer red in colour with registration no. GRM257QJ.

On receipt of the report, a team of detectives led by the DPO rushed to the scene in conjunction with a quasi-security outfit and arrested the following suspected perpetrators, Bala Jumba Lawal 25 of Bayara and Yahaya Musa aged 28 of Babban Buli.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to have criminally conspired among themselves to beat the Okada rider on his right ear with a small stick and made away with the motorcycle and sell it out to get money.

Consequently, they have not succeeded in their mission, rather, beat the Okada man with the stick, run and left him lying down unconscious in a pool of blood.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects included One Stick. The investigation is ongoing, after which the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution.

On 14/05/2023 at about 1430hrs, Operatives attached to Area Command, Metro acted on credible intelligence and arrested one Mohammed Abdullahi aged 28 of Turum ward Bauchi.

The suspect was arrested alongside with motorcycle Bajaj Boxer black in colour with reg. no. AKK-855WW in his attempt to sell out the motorcycle at Muda Lawal market.

On interrogation, the suspects confessed to have stolen the motorcycle at A.I.B filling station situated at Muda Lawan junction Bauchi metropolis, around 0200hrs while the Okada man was praying at the filling stations mosque.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is a notorious motorcycle snatcher who terrorized Bauchi metro and beyond with his gang members.

However, efforts are being intensified to apprehend other fleeing accomplices, after which the suspects would be charged to court for prosecution.

Still, on 12/04/2023 at about 1400hrs operatives attached to Area Command Metro while on visibility policy patrol suspected and arrested the following suspects; Sadiq Hassan aged 20 AKA Baban Inuwa of Sabuwar Kasuwa Bauchi,

Nazif Ahmad AKA Kwage aged 25yrs of Jaja Unguwan Borno area Bauchi.

During interrogation, the suspects voluntarily confessed to have conspired among themselves to lunch an operation of snatching phones within the metropolis against the good people of the State.

The suspects run out of luck coupled with the proactive measures and necessary values put in place, the suspects were arrested before achieving their target goals.

Efforts are being intensified to apprehend other fleeing accomplices, after which the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution.

The Command warned thugs AKA Sara-Suka intending to cause any form of violence or disturbance of public peace to have a rethink or desist as the command is fully prepared and battle ready to deal with them decisively in order to ensure safety and security in the State.

The Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command, CP Aminu Alhassan urged members of the public not to relent in providing useful information that will assist in making the State safe and secure, and all information given will be treated with absolute confidentiality.

