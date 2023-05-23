Police Attack: Report Anyone With Bullet Wound, CP Appeals

Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki.

The Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi state Command CP Faleye S. Olaleye have appealed to the public to report anyone seen with bullet wound or soliciting treatment for same to the Police.

This was contained in a press statement, Tuesday, made available to newsmen in Abakaliki by PPRO SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya.

According to the PPRO, unknown gunmen attacked and shot some policemen on Stop and Search duty at Union Bank roundabout.

“On the 22/05/2023 at about 2030hrs, the Operatives of the Command on Stop and Search duty at Union Bank roundabout, the area where banks are concentrated in the State Capital, engaged in a shootout with heavily armed hoodlums, whose mission were unknown in the area.

“Sadly, one of the Operatives paid the supreme price, while two others were injured and are receiving treatment in the hospital. Also, the hoodlums equally recorded casualties but were taken away.”

Meanwhile, the CP Ebonyi state Police Command assured that the command will not rest until the perpetrators are caught.

