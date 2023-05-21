Awgbu killings not political, says President General

Tony Okafor, Awka

The President-General of Awgbu community, in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Emmanuel Akidi, has said the killings in his area last week were not political.

The PG who made the clarification at a press conference on Sunday, said the attack had no political connotation as erroneously reported by a national daily.

He added, “We plead with the reporter to do his independent investigation and put out the correct information. Awgbu is in mourning and does not need any other external provocation.”

He confirmed that five persons were killed in the reprisal attack, adding that property worth over N10 million were destroyed in the melee.

The PG said,” Awgbu town was attacked last Thursday leading to the death of five of our indigenes and the loss of properties valued at over N10,000,000.”

Narrating how the incident happened, Akidi said “On the afternoon of Wednesday, May 17, 2023, a commercial tricycle(Keke) was chased into Awgbu town through Amaokpala by some commercial motorcyclist who claimed that they were armed robbers and heard fired series of gunshots in that axis

“A large crowd had gathered to join those who chased them into the town. In the ensuing melee, three of the occupants were caught. The Awgbu Vigilante service was able to rescue one of them and promptly handed him over to the police.

“The crowd, which had become uncontrollable at this time, took the other two to the boundary of Awgbu-Agulu and executed them.

“Unfortunately, on Thursday, May 18, 2023, Awgbu was attacked by some hoodlums riding in keke, whom eyewitnesses say came from Awka axis. The hoodlums set the market on fire and shot four persons dead and burnt one in his shop.

“There are suggestions that the Thursday night attack is linked to Wednesday’s incident and that the attackers were on a reprisal.

The PG urged the Anambra State Police command to get to the roots of the matter and ensure that the culprits were made to face the wrath of the law and give justice to the families of those killed.

Akidi added, ” We plead with the Anambra state government to come to the aid of those killed and those who lost their properties in the arson in the market by compensating the victims.”