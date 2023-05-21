BREAKING!! Imo Boils As Gunmen kidnap Another Catholic Priest

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

A Catholic priest in Imo State, Rev Fr Jude Maduka, has been kidnapped today, Sunday morning while preparing for eucharistic mass celebration.

Fr. Maduka, who was identified as the Parish priest of Christ the King Catholic parish Ezinachi/ Ugwuago in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State.

A church member in the parish, who confirmed his kidnap to our correspondent said that the diocesan leadership had been informed about the kidnap of the priest.

A source who does not want his name to be mentioned for his personal reason, revealed that the kidnap of the priest had left the entire parish and community in fears.

He stated, ” it is true. Rev Fr Jude Maduka of Okigwe diocese was kidnapped this morning. He is the parish priest of Christ the King Catholic church at Ezinachi/ Ugwuago in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State.

“He was kidnapped while preparing for the Sunday Mass. I don’t know why they are targeting Catholic priests.”

Our correspondent were also told that it has not been long they kidnapped the Catholic priest of St Paul’s Catholic Paris Osu in the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area located in the same Okigwe Catholic diocese.

Meanwhile, as at the time of filing this report, the spokesperson for the police in the state, ASP Henry Okoye is yet to confirm the kidnap of the clergy.