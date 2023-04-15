Police rescue nine abducted victim’s in Zamfara

BY SULE TAHIR.

The Police Tactical Operatives in Zamfara state have rescued nine hostages comprising seven females and two males who were kidnapped on Tuesday at Kucheri village in Tsafe LGA of the state.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer of the state, CSP Mohammed Shehu Anipr, the rescue of the victims was courtesy of a piece of credible information obtained from a “good samaritan which the Police used and successfully rescued the victims hale and hearty.”

CSP Shehu also revealed the victims while with the Police, underwent medical checks at the Police Clinic facility in Gusau, after which they were briefed by detectives and have been reunited with their family/relatives.