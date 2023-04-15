NDLEA officials discover Indian Hemp farm in Katsina

Advertisement

The Katsina Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it has discovered a large irrigation farmland where Indian Hemp is being cultivated in large commercial quantity in Katsina State.

The discovery which was first of it’s kind by the Command offices in the state was sited in Dutsi council area, following leads and investigations by the agency’s detective personnel’s.

It was learnt that stakeholders within and outside security circles were left bewildered over the large quantity of the illegal substance cultivated, and the implication such could have on the fight against drug abuse.

Some of them, however, called on the agency and sister agencies, to intensify efforts to comb farmlands across the state, in the event there were other similar farms cultivating the illegal substance.

A spokesperson for the agency in the state Halilu Hamidu while confirming the development to newsmen, said the irrigation farm was located in a deserted place where people seldom visit or pass through.

Hamidu said the farm was originally meant for planting tomatoes and pepper, but the owners began using it to cultivate Indian Hemp, and that their actions may have gone unnoticed for some time before luck ran out on them.

He added that during an investigation, the agency was able to apprehend one Masudu Bukar, suspected to be one of the owners of the farmland.

He added that there were other collaborators with the suspect in cultivating the illegal substance, but that all of them had fled their communities when they learned about the suspect’s arrest.

The spokesperson said that the agency would continue with the investigation, but that it would still monitor the whereabouts of other collaborators with the view of apprehending them.

Hamidu lamented that the discovery was the first of its kind in the state and that the suspect would soon be charged to court to face the wrath of the law.

